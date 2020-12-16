Meet the Longhorns: State finalist Jonathon Brooks signs with Texas

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Hallettsville

FYI: 6-0, 185; three stars; No. 24-ranked running back

Fabulous 55 ranking: Not ranked

Committed: May 15

Scouting report: Texas found a hidden gem in south Texas in Brooks, who has rushed for more than 3,000 yards and 60 touchdowns as a senior, helping Hallettsville reach the Class 3A Division I state title game on Thursday night. Not many recruiters make it to San Antonio, much less to the empty space between the Alamo City and Houston. That is to Texas’ benefit in a year when recruits can’t get around to multiple camps. Brooks remained in the background throughout what is normally the spring evaluation period due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Brooks is a 6-0, 185-pound running back with a variety of skills. He’s not a three-down back yet because of his lack of size, but he does provide a big enough base to reach 200 pounds by the time he arrives on campus. He possesses tremendous vision and balance, and he also has the ability to catch out of the backfield and even play some slot receiver.

Brooks could join the running backs rotation as a true freshman, especially if Keaontay Ingram transfers. Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson will be the two-headed monster that the Longhorns build the offense around, but Brooks could find a role as the third player in the rotation.