Meet the Longhorns: Texas dips into Louisiana to sign wide receiver Casey Cain

Casey Cain, WR, New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton

FYI: 6-2, 175; three stars; No. 143-ranked wide receiver

State ranking: 29th in Louisiana

Committed: May 15

Scouting report: Cain is a versatile wide receiver with the size and length to play outside and the quickness to move to slot receiver for certain routes. He excels at high pointing the football, which speaks to his experience as a basketball player. He's also tremendous after the catch, eluding defenders and using his power to create yards after contact.

“At Texas, I would be a back-side receiver, or an outside receiver, who can win one-on-one matchups and force a safety to play over the top because I’m a deep threat,” Cain said. “They also want to utilize my route running ability in the slot. I’m not the fastest or the strongest, but I know how to run routes and manipulate defensive backs. I can move like shorter receivers even though I’m nearly 6-3.”

Wide receiver is a tough transition in college because of the added emphasis on blocking and the influx of option-routes utilized by modern offenses. It’s easier to get on the field early as a slot receiver who can help in the return game. Cain seems to be a player destined for a redshirt year. He needs to add weight to his frame to become a reliable blocker, and he’s never been asked to play in a complicated offensive scheme.