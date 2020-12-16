Meet the Longhorns: Jaden Alexis is a potential star at slot receiver

Jaden Alexis, WR, Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch

FYI: 5-11, 185; three stars; No. 63-ranked wide receiver

State ranking: 57th in Florida

Committed: Aug. 8

Scouting report: Alexis is a speedster. He was credited with a 4.41 laser-timed 40-yard dash. He also competes in the 100- and 200-meters. He’s the student class president at Monarch. He played both ways as a junior, but his collegiate upside is at receiver where he caught 49 passes for 894 yards and eight touchdowns. He held 36 offers, including Alabama and recent offers from Wisconsin and Purdue.

Alexis comes from a proven football bloodline as the son of Rich Alexis, who starred for the Washington Huskies before playing for several teams in the NFL. His speed and size suggests long-term success as a slot receiver.

A player doesn’t amass that many offers without talent and upside. Alexis is considered a national top-400 player and the 60th-ranked wide receiver in the country. He’s also the 57th-ranked prospect in Florida by 247Sports’ composite ratings. That’s a higher national ranking than 2020 UT signee Dajon Harrison, the Hutto athlete who's considered by many in-state as a potential sleeper in Texas’ previous class.

Wide receiver is a tough position to earn immediate playing time as a freshman because it requires more than knowing how to run and catch. The college game requires receivers to understand coverages enough to run option routes, and no college coach is putting out a young player who isn’t willing or able to block on the edge. Texas should possess enough depth to allow Alexis to redshirt.