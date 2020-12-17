Future Longhorn Jonathon Brooks breaks Class 3A state rushing record in loss

Hallettsville jumped out to a 21-0 lead thanks to the rushing ability of senior running back Jonathon Brooks, but eventually fell in overtime on a two-point conversion to Jim Ned in the Class 3A Division I state championship. The future Longhorn rushed for 225 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 carries in the first half. He finished the game with a Class 3A championship record 299 rushing yards in defeat.

It was the only lead held by Jim Ned in the entire game.

It was the end of a storied football career for Brooks. He’ll leave Hallettsville as the school’s all-time leader in nearly every rushing category, including yards and touchdowns. This was Hallettsville’s first trip to a state championship game in football. He finished his senior year with more than 3,000 yards rushing and 60 touchdowns. He joins Texas-ex Jonathon Gray as the only Texas high school football players to record at least 60 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

The loss was a disappointing end to an otherwise great week for Brooks and his family. He signed with Texas on Wednesday. His cousins, Dalton and Doug, helped Shiner win the Class 2A Division I state championship earlier in the day.