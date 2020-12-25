Longhorns add three-star wide receiver Keithron Lee to 2021 recruiting class

The Texas Longhorns received a commitment for Christmas when Bryan Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee joined the 2021 class. Lee is the third wide receiver to choose Texas in the cycle with Casey Cain and Jaden Alexis signing in the early period. Lee will sign in February. Texas was one of his 27 offers. Lee is the 20th commitment for Texas in the 2021 cycle. Eighteen of those commitments were signed in December.

Lee was a first-team all-district selection as a junior. All-district selections for his district aren’t available yet for 2020 because teams from his district remain in the playoffs. He’s projected as a slot receiver in college, but he’s also spent time at running back and defensive back during his varsity career. The Longhorns offered on Nov. 11

Lee entered his senior season with 60 career catches for 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons. He matched those numbers as a senior. Lee caught 65 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. He also rushed for 554 yards and nine scores on 65 carries.

Lee is the 86th-best wide receiver and the 536th-ranked overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the 10th offensive recruit to pick Texas. Nine of those 10 players are three-star recruits, including Lee.