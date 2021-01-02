Former commit Quinn Ewers reacts to Tom Herman's firing

The decommitment of five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers signaled the end of the Tom Herman era. No group matters more to a program than recruits, and Ewers is the top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He was going to save Herman's job despite a shaky 2020 campaign.

Ewers' decommitment and eventual flip to Ohio State was the catalyst needed for the donors and fans to abandon hope in Herman's ability to catch up with Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson.

Herman was fired on Sunday morning. Minutes later, Ewers and his Southlake Carroll teammates kicked off in the Class 6A Region I championship against Euless Trinity. Carroll won 59-35 to advance to the state semifinals against the Duncanville-DeSoto winner.

Ewers passed for a career-high 450 yards and six touchdowns. After the win, he acknowledged that he heard the news about Herman.

"I've heard the news," he said. "I'm rocking with my guys at Ohio State. Obviously, success comes into account and they've had a lot of success. I want to be a part of something like that."

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is rumored to be Texas' next coach.

"I've visited with Sark a few times just to chop it up," Ewers said. "He's a cool guy."

Ewers cannot sign a national letter of intent until December. He grew up a Longhorns fan. The new coach will undoubtedly reach back out and work on flipping him back to Texas.