Texas adds commitment from junior wide receiver Armani Winfield

Steve Sarkisian wasted no time improving the future Texas roster. Texas’ new head coach called plays in a convincing victory for Alabama over Ohio State in the national championship game on Monday night. He flew to Austin directly after the game.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Longhorns added a new face to the 2022 recruiting class when four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield became the second pledge in the cycle, joining cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau.

Skill set: Winfield is a product of Lewisville High School. The 6-2, 180-pound prospect is the 12th-best wide receiver and the 79th-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports composite ranking. Winfield picked Texas over 38 other offers, including Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Winfield was the District 6-6A co-offensive newcomer of the year as a freshman, catching 27 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He increased his output to 58 catches for 758 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore, earning first-team all-district honors. As a junior, Winfield recorded 43 catches for 596 yards and five touchdown receptions.

Immediate impact: Texas is low on proven outside wide receivers on the current roster. The best talent, such as Jordan Whittington and Jake Smith, project to slot receivers under Sarkisian. Troy Omeire, a four-star from the 2020 class, was injured during preseason practice. Joshua Moore and Omeire need quality depth behind them heading into the 2022 season. Winfield could offer that depth. He’s an elite prospect who won’t want to sit on the bench for too long. The amount of packages employed by Sarkisian means that Winfield should see the field early.

Fitting into the program: Sarkisian wants to turn Texas into a wide receiver factory. The Longhorns were unable to sign the best wide receivers in Texas under Tom Herman, losing countless prospects at the position to Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU and others. Sarkisian proved on Monday night in the national championship game that his offense can be explosive. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy this season. Winfield is the first of what should be many highly-rated receivers to pick the Longhorns.

Recruiting at the position: Texas needs a large wide receiver class in 2022 after flopping at the position for much of the past three cycles. The Longhorns were forced out of state to sign four-star Jaden Alexis and three-star Casey Cain in the 2020 class. Three-star Keithron Lee pledged to Texas on Christmas and plans to sign on national signing day in February. Expect the Longhorns to sign three or four wide receivers in the 2021 cycle.