Jaydon Blue becomes Texas' third commitment in the 2022 recruiting cycle

Klein Cain running back Jaydon Blue joined Texas’ 2022 recruiting class Feb. 2, an afternoon before national signing day for the 2021 class. Blue, the state’s top-ranked running back in the 2022 cycle, is Texas’ third commitment from a junior, joining wide receiver Armani Winfield and cornerback Jayon Guilbeaux.

Blue is the fourth-best running back in the nation and the 60th-ranked overall prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. The 5-11, 205-pound four-star held 35 offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian understands that Texas needs to recruit at an elite level in order to satisfy the high hopes of the fan base. Sarkisian’s staff inherited the commitment from Guilbeaux, a four-star who ranks inside the national top-140 prospects in the country. Winfield, the 79th-best prospect in the nation, joined the class on June 12.

Skill set: Blue is big and strong enough to handle a heavy workload as a collegiate running back. He’s also fast enough to threaten defenses, clocking a sub-11.00 time in the 100 meters as a freshman in 2019. Blue has turned those physical gifts into varsity production over the past two seasons at Klein Cain, competing against high-level competition in Class 6A.

Blue began his varsity career as a sophomore, earning District 15-6A offensive newcomer of the year honors after recording 1,612 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 205 carries in 2019. He also caught 15 passes for 108 yards. Blue raised his production as a junior in 2020, running for 2,155 yards and 30 touchdowns on 227 carries. He added 14 catches for 88 yards.

Immediate impact: Texas’ running back room looks impressive if we project Blue into the room heading into the 2022 season. Bijan Robinson would be in his third season. Roschon Johnson and Jonathon Brooks will also be around. Blue won’t need to walk onto campus and carry a heavy workload. But he also won’t want to redshirt. He’ll want to earn a role as a true freshman, growing into a potential starter to replace Robinson as the No. 1 running back heading into the 2023 season.

Fitting into the program: Sarkisian is booked as a passing game specialist, but his Alabama offenses ran the ball with purpose and success. Texas’ offense in 2021 will be built around a strong running game. Blue can potentially handle a similar role after a year or two in a college weight room. He’s familiar with Texas running back coach Stan Drayton and was being recruited to play for Sarkisian’s offense at Alabama before Sarkisian accepted the head coaching job at Texas. Blue should know what to expect in Texas’ new offense.

Recruiting at the position: The addition of Blue should ease the blow of losing four-star 2021 running back L.J. Johnson to Texas A&M, which is looking likely heading into national signing day. Blue is the state’s best in 2022. Texas likely wants two running backs in the 2022 cycle because Robinson is destined for an early entry into the NFL Draft. Roschon Johnson will be in his fourth year on campus when Blue arrives. In-state prospects Tavorus Jones, Jamarion Miller and Jadarian Price already hold offers from the Longhorns.