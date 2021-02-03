Meet the Longhorns: Bryan Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee is officially a Longhorn

Keithron Lee, wide receiver, Bryan Rudder

FYI: 5-10, 175; three stars; No. 85-ranked wide receiver

Fabulous 55 rank: N/A

Committed: Dec. 25

Scouting report: Lee entered his senior season with 60 career catches for 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons. He matched those numbers as a senior. He caught 65 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. He also rushed for 554 yards and nine scores on 65 carries.

Lee is the 86th-rated wide receiver and the 536th-ranked overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports' composite ratings. He’s the 10th offensive recruit to pick Texas. Nine of those 10 players are three-stars, including Lee.

Lee is a quick, fast-twitch playmaker who should excel at the slot position. He also could help in the return game after the departure of cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. Lee possesses elite short-distance quickness and enough top-end speed to race past defenders. He’ll need to add muscle to help with blocking assignments, but that is true for most prep receivers.