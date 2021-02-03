Meet the Longhorns: Four-star cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem signs letter of intent

Ishmael Ibraheem, cornerback, Dallas Kimball

FYI: 6-1, 175; four stars; No. 11-ranked cornerback

Fabulous 55 ranking: 30

Committed: June 15

Scouting report: Ibraheem looks like he was created in a lab, or on an old edition of the NCAA video game. He’s tall. He’s long. He’s aggressive. He’s plenty fast enough to stick with elite receivers. There isn’t much not to like about Ibraheem. He is raw and doesn’t face the daily competition at practice or in games that some elite prospects get to as prep athletes. He’s usually the best and most athletic player on the football field, so the move up in competition will take some adjusting.

Ibraheem’s ability to make an immediate impact at Texas likely depends on what the cornerback room looks like heading into the 2021 season. The class of 2018, which included cornerbacks D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook, are set to be seniors. Jalen Green, who also signed in 2018, transferred to Mississippi State in the winter.

There’s not a program in America that isn’t searching for talented prospects with the upside of Ibraheem at a key position like cornerback. There is a reason the four-star held offers from nearly every major program in the country. Ibraheem isn’t a finished product, but he’s a great looking piece of clay that the Texas staff hopes to turn into the next representative of DBU.