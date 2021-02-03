Listen to Austin 360 Radio
Longhorn Confidential: Steve Sarkisian's first Signing Day at Texas

Danny Davis
Hookem
Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara is a four-star recruit who signed with Texas on Feb. 3, 2021.

The American-Statesman's Mike Craven and Danny Davis chat about the three recruits who signed with Texas and new coach Steve Sarkisian on Wednesday. Mike and Danny also close the book on the Class of 2021 before flipping the page to 2022.

