Longhorn Confidential: Steve Sarkisian's first Signing Day at Texas
Danny Davis
Hookem
The American-Statesman's Mike Craven and Danny Davis chat about the three recruits who signed with Texas and new coach Steve Sarkisian on Wednesday. Mike and Danny also close the book on the Class of 2021 before flipping the page to 2022.
Meet the Longhorns: Four-star cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem
Meet the Longhorns: Four-star defensive end David Abiara
Meet the Longhorns: Three-star receiver Keithron Lee
The Dotted Line: Quinn Ewers headlines the initial 2022 Fabulous 55