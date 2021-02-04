Longhorns add three-star quarterback Cole Lourd as preferred walk-on

Texas added a final piece to the 2021 recruiting puzzle a day after national signing day when quarterback Cole Lourd, who will start his career at Texas as a walk-on, picked the Longhorns over a dozen other offers. The 6-2, 190-pound three-star hails from the Brentwood School in Los Angeles, Calif.

He’s the 51st pro-style quarterback in the country, according to the 247Sports composite. California didn’t play high school football in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocol in the state.

He’s the second quarterback to pick Texas in the 2021 cycle, joining three-star Charles Wright. Lourd’s recruiting profile remained under-the-radar because of the pandemic, but LSU offered on Feb. 1. Texas’ 2021 recruiting class ranks 17th in the nation and second in the Big 12 after signing 21 prospects to scholarships.

The departure of Sam Ehlinger to the NFL Draft and Ja’Quinden Jackson to the transfer portal, and eventually Utah, means the Longhorns only return three scholarship quarterbacks for the 2021 season. The only two with any college experience are Casey Thompson and Hudson Card. Wright enrolled last week. Lourd can provide depth at the position.