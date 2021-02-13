Texas adds linebacker Trevell Johnson to 2022 recruiting class

Texas’ 2022 class grew by two members Saturday afternoon when inside linebacker Trevell Johnson followed a five-star quarterback commitment from Maalik Murphy only hours earlier. Johnson chose the Longhorns over 17 other offers, including Baylor and Texas Tech.

Johnson is the 21st-best inside linebacker in the 2022 cycle, per the 247Sports composite ranking. He's a is a 6-1, 200-pound three-star from Arlington Martin, which is the same school that produced 2021 signee Morice Blackwell.

Johnson is the first defensive commitment in the 2022 cycle since Pete Kwiatkowski joined Texas’ staff as the defensive coordinator. He and Murphy joined a class consisting of running back Jaydon Blue, wide receiver Armani Winfield and cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau. The class ranks seventh in the nation and second in the Big 12.

New head coach Steve Sarkisian inherited the pledge of Guilbeau, a four-star from Port Arthur Memorial. The other four joined following Sarkisian's hiring in January, starting with Winfield on Jan. 12.

Johnson was a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore in 2019, recording 99 tackles, forcing a fumble and causing a safety. He took another step forward in a strong junior campaign, finishing the year with 109 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and four sacks. Johnson also broke up three passes and forced three fumbles. He was named as the District 8-6A special teams MVP for his efforts on a Martin squad that went 10-2 and reached the third round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs.

Johnson is one of four inside linebacker prospects in the 2022 cycle holding an offer from the Longhorns. Justin Medlock, a three-star from Manvel, is the only one other than Johnson from Texas. At outside linebacker, Texas is pursuing Harold Perkins, a five-star prospect from Cy Park, Martell Harris and Kip Lewis.