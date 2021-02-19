Four-star wide receiver Evan Stewart joins Texas' 2022 recruiting class

Steve Sarkisian grew accustomed to elite offensive talent in his time at Alabama. He's attempting to replicate that mold at Texas, and a new piece was added late Thursday night when four-star wide receiver Evan Stewart committed to the Longhorns.

The Frisco Liberty product is the fifth-ranked wide receiver prospect in the country and the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite ratings.

Stewart is a 6-foot, 175-pound playmaker with the speed to threaten defenses vertically. He held 35 offers, including one from Alabama. As a sophomore in 2019, he caught 43 passes for 757 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 46 receptions for 913 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He also runs and jumps for Frisco Liberty's track and field team.

He joins a growing 2022 class for Texas that includes four offensive players ranked in the top 100 nationally. Stewart is the second four-star receiver to pick Texas since Sarkisian was hired, joining Armani Winfield. The Longhorns also hold pledges from four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy and four-star running back Jaydon Blue.

Texas' 2022 class jumped from seventh to fifth in the country, overtaking Oklahoma for the top-rated class in the Big 12. Stewart is Texas' sixth commitment in the cycle and the fourth on the offensive side of the football. Five of the six commitments have come since Sarkisian was hired. Only four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau was pledged under Tom Herman.