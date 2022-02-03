Texas football, Texas A&M in play for several of the state's top 10 recruits for 2023

As the state's recruits finalized their decisions on Wednesday, the focus has already shifted to next year, as the players of the recruiting class of 2023 are in the spring semesters of their junior year.

None of the state's top 10 prospects for 2023 on 247Sports' composite rankings have committed yet, and only two of the top 20 have. Texas has one 2023 pledge — Jamel Johnson, a four-star safety from Arlington Seguin who pledged last November.

A look at the top 10 prospects for 2023:

1. David Hicks, DL, Allen: Texas A&M appears to be the favorite for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound five-star lineman. Last fall he listed his top 11 schools, including A&M, Texas and Oklahoma. He's the nation's No. 5 overall recruit and the No. 2 defensive lineman prospect. Hicks started his career at Katy Morton Ranch but moved to Allen when his father was hired as an assistant coach there.

Texas football: COVID hit Texas football, other sports with financial shortfall

2. Anthony Hill, LB, Denton Ryan: The nation's top linebacker prospect took two visits last summer to Texas and Texas A&M. He's one of five five-star prospects in the state and the only five-star linebacker in the country. The 6-foot-2, 255-pounder had 131 tackles and 18 tackles for loss this past season.

3. Rueben Owens, RB, El Campo: The state's top running back has Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and USC in his top five. He committed to Texas last February but decommitted in June. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound back was MaxPreps' national junior player of the year and has rushed for more than 5,300 yards and 76 touchdowns the last three seasons.

4. Javien Toviano, CB, Arlington Martin: Rated as the No. 5 cornerback prospect in the country, the 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back was at Texas' junior day on Jan. 22.

5. Jalen Hale, WR, Longview: A national top-30 recruit, Hale included Texas in his list of top 12 schools in December, but he appears to be leaning toward Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has played varsity at Longview since his freshman year and is already the school's record-holder for career receiving touchdowns (25).

Texas football: Isaiah Neyor, who accounted for the bulk of Wyoming's aerial attack, to transfer to Texas

6. Johntay Cook II, WR, DeSoto: The 6-foot, 170-pound four-star is the No. 7 receiver prospect in the country. He included Texas in his list of top seven schools on Dec. 28, and he talked up Texas, Alabama and Texas A&M to Sports Illustrated in late October.

7. Jaquaize Pettaway, WR, Houston Langham Creek: Pettaway, the No. 8 receiver prospect in the country, is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound target. He has 25 offers so far and has already visited Texas. Florida, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M reportedly are in the best position.

8. Malik Muhammad, CB, South Oak Cliff: One of three cornerbacks in the top 10, the 6-foot, 170-pound defender is the No. 6 corner prospect in the country. He was the defensive MVP in South Oak Cliff's state championship win, the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title in 63 years.

9. Dalton Brooks, ATH, Shiner: The 6-foot-1, 175-pound four-star prospect is the nation's No. 5 athlete; he starred as a running back and a defensive back for Shiner, which has won two straight Class 2A Division I titles. But he projects to wide receiver in college. He rushed for 194 yards, scored three touchdowns and had an interception in the state title game. Shiner has gone 42-1 in his three years.

10. Bravion Rogers, ATH, La Grange: Rogers, the nation's No. 6 athlete, had 1,256 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last fall, but probably will play cornerback in college. He's the first La Grange player since J.K. Dobbins to receive an invitation to play in the Under Armour All-American Game. Texas offered him on Jan. 22.