The Dotted Line: Texas extends five new offers on the 2021, 2022 recruiting trails

The early signing period is inching closer for the 2021 recruiting class. Texas’ class consists of 19 members. It ranks 18th in the nation and second in the Big 12. Recruits can sign national letters of intent from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Players who choose not to sign during that 72-hour window must wait until national signing day in February.

As the cycle nears an end, Tom Herman and his staff are focused on closing out the class and building momentum for the 2022 class. Two new offers are out in the current cycle, while three new offers were sent out for 2022:

Keithron Lee, WR, Bryan Rudder (2021)

FYI: 5-10, 175; three stars; No. 150-ranked wide receiver

Texas’ pursuit for a slot receiver in the 2021 class landed on Lee, a three-star playmaker from Bryan Rudder. The Longhorns are one of 26 schools to offer Lee, who was a first-team all-district selection as a junior. The Longhorns will battle it out with Ole Miss, SMU, TCU and Tennessee for Lee. He was committed to UTSA until September. Two wide receivers are pledged to Texas in the 2021 cycle.

Remington Strickland, C, Fort Bend Christian Academy (2021)

FYI: 6-4, 292; three stars; No. 8-ranked center

It is no secret that Texas needs more reinforcements along the offensive line. Strickland is a late-rising senior with a big, powerful frame. He plays at a small private school, so he was skipped over for much of the cycle because college coaches and recruiting scouts were unaware of his developments since camps were shut down heading into the 2020 season. Strickland is listed as a center, but he could also play guard. Oklahoma offered back in October, which gives the Sooners an advantage over the late-arriving Longhorns.

Conner Weigman, QB, Houston Cypress Bridgeland (2022)

FYI: 6-1, 205; four stars; No. 7-ranked dual-threat quarterback

The Longhorns thought they were done recruiting quarterbacks for 2022 when five-star Quinn Ewers pledged to Texas before the start of his junior season. He has since decommitted and flipped to Ohio State, leaving Herman and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich back to square one. Texas immediately offered Westlake’s Cade Klubnik. The Longhorns extended an offer to Weigman on Nov. 19. He was the District 14-6A offensive newcomer of the year and also is one of the state’s top junior baseball prospects.

Anthony Black, WR, Coppell (2022)

FYI: 6-5, 185; not ranked

Black is a long, tall wide receiver who is starting to build recruiting momentum with a strong junior season. Texas is one of 15 offers for Black, who has family ties to Baylor since his father, Terry, was a standout basketball player in Waco. Black is a three-sport star who also excels in basketball and as a jumper on the track and field team. As a sophomore, Black caught 47 passes for 859 yards and nine touchdowns.

Trevell Johnson, ILB, Arlington Martin (2022)

FYI: 6-0, 200; three stars; No. 17-ranked inside linebacker

Johnson plays next to Morice Blackwell, a four-star Texas commit, at linebacker for Arlington Martin. His play last year caught the eye of the defensive staff, earning an offer on Nov. 1. Johnson was a second-team all-district selection as a sophomore after registering 99 tackles, including 12 for loss. The Longhorns hope that his relationship with Blackwell helps lure the three-star junior to Texas.