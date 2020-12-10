The Dotted Line: Offensive linemen, quarterbacks dominate the updated 2021 Fabulous 55

Prospects in the 2021 recruiting class can sign with programs in the early signing period, which begins Dec. 16 and closes Dec. 18, a 72-hour window that has replaced February's national signing day as the busiest day in college football recruiting.

Our updated 2021 Fabulous 55 ranks the best 55 Texas high school football prospects. The majority of them are already committed to a school.

Offensive linemen control the top two spots on the Fab 55. Donovan Jackson, an interior offensive line prospect from Houston Bellaire Episcopal, keeps the top spot from our last update. The five-star is committed to Ohio State. He starts at tackle in high school, but most project him to guard or center in college. Tommy Brockermeyer, an Alabama commit, checks in at No. 2.

Texas commit Ja'Tavion Sanders is third. The two-way star from Denton Ryan plays wide receiver and defensive end for one of the best programs in the state. His teammate, Oklahoma commit Billy Bowman, ranks fourth. Houston Cypress-Fairbanks running back LJ Johnson, the state's top uncommitted prospect, rounds out the top five.