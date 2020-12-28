The Dotted Line: Commitment 101 for wide receiver Keithron Lee

Tom Herman received a recruiting present on Christmas Day when three-star wide receiver Keithron Lee picked the Longhorns, becoming the 20th player to pledge to Texas during the 2021 cycle.

Lee, a product of Bryan Rudder, is the third wide receiver commitment for Texas in the class. Jaden Alexis and Casey Cain signed during the early period.

Lee was a first-team all-district selection as a junior. All-district selections for his district aren’t available yet for 2020 because teams from his district remain in the playoffs.

He’s projected as a slot receiver in college, but he’s also spent time at running back and defensive back during his varsity career. The Longhorns offered on Nov. 11

Skill set: Lee entered his senior season with 60 career catches for 1,183 yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons. He matched those numbers as a senior. He caught 65 passes for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. He also rushed for 554 yards and nine scores on 65 carries.

Lee is the 86th-rated wide receiver and the 536th-ranked overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports' composite ratings. He’s the 10th offensive recruit to pick Texas. Nine of those 10 players are three-stars, including Lee.

Lee is a quick, fast-twitch playmaker who should excel at the slot position. He also could help in the return game after the departure of cornerback D’Shawn Jamison. Lee possesses elite short-distance quickness and enough top-end speed to race past defenders. He’ll need to add muscle to help with blocking assignments, but that is true for most prep receivers.

Immediate impact: The slot position at Texas is in good hands for 2021, which should be a redshirt season for Lee. The Longhorns return Jake Smith and Jordan Whittington, as well as promising young playmaker Kelvontay Dixon. Alexis, a speedster from Florida who also projects to slot receiver, was the only four-star to sign with the Longhorns during the early period. Expect him to spend his first season on campus helping prepare the defense on the scout team unless he can carve out an early role on special teams.

Fitting into the program: The cycle was hard for everybody involved. Players committed, and in some cases signed, with programs that they never even visited. That is true for Lee. He wasn’t allowed to take an official visit to Texas because of the NCAA guidelines due to the pandemic. Conversely, the Longhorns weren’t able to go see Lee in person as a senior or visit with him in a real face-to-face encounter. Because of those reasons, it's hard to project how any of the recruits in the cycle fit into their chosen programs.

Recruiting at the position: Texas signed two wide receivers in the early period. Lee, like Alexis, projects to the slot position. The Longhorns are likely done at wide receiver in the 2021 cycle. The focus will shift to 2022, where Texas has already offered 22 prospects at wide receiver, significantly more than any other position. The top receiver in Texas lives right up the road in Del Valle five-star Caleb Burton, but he’s committed to Ohio State. Texas faces an uphill battle signing wide receivers against Ohio State and Oklahoma.