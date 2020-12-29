The Dotted Line: Texas target Conner Weigman wants to play baseball, football in college

The decommitment of five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers from Texas caused ripples throughout the recruiting landscape. It forced Tom Herman’s Texas program back to the drawing board at the position for the 2022 cycle.

Two names emerged. One was four-star Cade Klubnik from Westlake mere miles from campus. The other was Conner Weigman, a four-star from Cypress Bridgeland. Weigman and his teammates fell to Rockwall-Heath last Saturday at Baylor's McLane Stadium in a Class 6A playoff game.

Weigman’s recruiting stock soared as a junior. He entered the season with a bigger reputation as a baseball player. In fact, some scouts view the 6-1, 205-pound Weigman as the state's best infield prospect for 2022. His future in baseball might determine his college destination.

“I’m looking for a place I can play baseball and football,” Weigman said after the playoff loss. “And a place where I can compete early.”

Weigman was the District 14-6A offensive newcomer of the year in 2019 as a sophomore. He passed for 2,501 yards and 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions that season, adding 729 yards and seven touchdowns as a rusher. He improved his output as a junior, racking up 3,812 yards and 42 touchdowns as a passer. He scored nine touchdowns as a runner despite carrying the ball 22 fewer times in 2020.

Weigman didn’t point to his statistics as his biggest improvement over the last year.

“My leadership skills improved. I was a junior around a bunch of seniors who had a lot of experience, but I needed to be a voice inside the locker room as the quarterback,” he said. “I grew up a lot this season.”

It was a challenging, difficult year for high school players who were under constant threat of losing their season. Despite a tough loss, Weigman was able to keep a positive perspective on the experience.

“It was a hard year with COVID-19. There was so much uncertainty with all of the starts and stops,” Weigman said. “The goal was to get everyone together as much as possible. I was able to get some of the receivers together at the local elementary school to put in work. We had to be creative on our own.”

The disappointment of losing fades. The memories remain.

“I’m proud of how hard we worked. It started with us coming together over the summer at 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, putting in the work. I love these boys,” he said. “We started this program from nothing and built this program up. It was a pleasure playing with the seniors.”

Texas is one of 19 schools to offer Weigman. That list includes Oklahoma and Florida. A school such as Ole Miss could even stand a chance because of its baseball pedigree. Don’t expect Weigman to decide anytime soon, however.

“There are a couple of schools sticking out, but I’ll dive more into that now that the season is over,” he said.