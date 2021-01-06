The Dotted Line: How did Texas' 2020 recruiting class fare as true freshmen?

Tom Herman's final full recruiting cycle at Texas wound up being the 2020 signing class since new Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian technically gets January to round out the 2021 class.

That 2020 class ranked eighth in the country and won the Big 12. It consisted of 20 prospects and was headlined by five-star running back Bijan Robinson and four-star quarterback Hudson Card. Nineteen of the 20 players were Texans. Fifteen of the 19 Texans were ranked on the 2021 Fabulous 55.

One year later, a look at how Texas' 2020 class panned out after its first season. Players are listed based on their national overall prospect ratings:

Bijan Robinson, RB, Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic

Rankings: 15th overall; No. 1 running back

Robinson was the most impactful true freshman for Texas this season, but it took more than halfway through the schedule before he was trusted to carry the offense. He played in nine of the 10 games, setting a school freshman record for average yards per rush (8.2). He finished the season with 703 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 15 passes for 106 yards and a pair of scores. He was named the offensive MVP in the Alamo Bowl win.

Hudson Card, QB, Lake Travis

Rankings: 59th overall; No. 2-ranked dual-threat quarterback; No. 12 on the Fab 55

Card spent the year watching from the sidelines and working with the scout team to prepare the defense for upcoming opponents. He threw two of his three passes during cleanup time of the Alamo Bowl — he was 1 of 3 for five yards. He played in two games. Card will compete with Casey Thompson for the starting spot this fall.

Alfred Collins, DT, Bastrop Cedar Creek

Rankings: 63rd overall; No. 2-ranked strong-side defensive end; No. 20 on the Fab 55

Collins looks like a future all-conference player and an NFL draft pick. He was moved permanently inside to tackle after spending his prep career playing tackle and end. He’s already well over 300 pounds and is the expected starter next to Keondre Coburn with Ta’Quon Graham heading to the NFL. Collins recorded 23 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and one sack. He intercepted a pass in the Alamo Bowl.

Ja’Quinden Jackson, QB, Duncanville

Rankings: 73rd nationally; No. 3-ranked dual-threat quarterback; No. 5 on the Fab 55

Jackson severely injured his knee in the 2019 Class 6A Division I state semifinals win over Southlake Carroll as a senior. He spent this season recovering from surgery. He transferred to Utah following the season.

Vernon Broughton, DT, Houston Cypress Ridge

Rankings: 122nd nationally; No. 14-ranked defensive tackle; No. 9 on the Fab 55

Broughton struggled to find the field. He tallied two tackles while playing in only two contests. He did record a sack in the bowl victory. Broughton didn’t begin playing football until high school and required a year to refine his technique and work into football shape.

Prince Dorbah, OLB, Highland Park

Rankings: 127th nationally; No. 7-ranked outside linebacker; No. 17 on the Fab 55

Dorbah played in only one game. He recorded one tackle. He was an undersized defensive end in high school who was expected to transition to linebacker in former defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s system. He was a pass rushing specialist in high school and the new staff would be best to return him to his natural position of edge rusher.

Xavion Alford, S, Alvin Shadow Creek

Rankings: 139th nationally; No. 8-ranked safety; No. 19 on the Fab 55

Alford recorded four tackles while participating in four games. He announced a transfer to USC after the season.

Kitan Crawford, CB; Tyler John Tyler

Rankings: 145th nationally; No. 10-ranked cornerback; No. 38 on the Fab 55

The Longhorns had depth at cornerback this season and that kept Crawford from making much of an impact. He did become a regular on special teams, though. Crawford ended the season with seven tackles. He played in 10 games. With Jalen Green expected to move to safety and Kenyatta Watson II now at Georgia Tech, Crawford could push for a key role behind Josh Thompson and D’Shawn Jamison.

Jerrin Thompson, S, Lufkin

Rankings: 183rd nationally; No. 14-ranked safety; No. 24 on the Fab 55

Thompson emerged as the starter after Caden Sterns left the team. He finished the season with 14 tackles and an interception. He’ll be in the mix for a full-time starting spot in 2021.

Jake Majors, C, Prosper

Rankings: 195th nationally; No. 5-ranked center; No. 34 on the Fab 55

Majors took over the center spot for the final two games following Derek Kerstetter's season-ending injury against Kansas State. And the performance of the offensive line improved after that. Majors looks like a multi-year starter.

Troy Omeire, WR, Fort Bend Austin

Rankings: 241st nationally; No. 43-ranked wide receiver; No. 48 on Fab the 55

Omeire impressed in practices before the season, but an injury forced the four-star receiver to miss his freshman season.

Jaylen Garth, OT, Port Neches-Groves

Rankings: 264th nationally; No. 20-ranked offensive tackle; No. 26 on the Fab 55

Garth did not see action in 2020. He'll be a redshirt freshman this fall.

Logan Parr, G, San Antonio O’Connor

Rankings: 280th nationally; No. 11-ranked guard; No. 30 on the Fab 55

Ditto for Parr. He didn't play this season.

Kelvontay Dixon, WR, Carthage

Rankings: 346th nationally; No. 25-ranked athlete; No. 52 on the Fab 55

Dixon showed off big-play ability in the Alamo Bowl when he caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from Thompson in the second half. He caught three passes while playing in three games.

Jahdae Barron, CB, Pflugerville Connally

Rankings: 349th nationally; No. 25-ranked cornerback; No. 31 on the Fab 55

Barron played in five games. He recorded three tackles. He was heading to Baylor before Matt Rhule took the Carolina Panthers job.

Andrej Karic, OT; Southlake Carroll

Rankings: 364th nationally; No. 26-ranked offensive tackle; No. 36 on the Fab 55

Karic is the heir-apparent at left tackle to Samuel Cosmi and the offensive line didn’t miss a beat when he slid into the starting spot at the end of the season. Karic and Majors should be two of the five starters along the offensive line in 2021.

Dajon Harrison, WR, Hutto

Rankings: 541st nationally; No. 87-ranked wide receiver

Harrison did not see action in 2020.

Jaden Hullaby, LB, Mansfield Timberview

Rankings: 620th nationally; No. 35-ranked athlete

Hullaby spent his prep career playing a variety of offensive positions, including running back and quarterback. He expected to play H-Back and tight end at Texas when he was recruited. But he transitioned to linebacker in his first year. He participated in two games, recording one tackle.

Sawyer Goram-Welch, DT; Longview

Rankings: No. 93-ranked defensive tackle

Goram-Welch was a late addition to the 2020 class. He played in three games and finished the season with one tackle.

Jaylan Ford, OLB, Frisco Lone Star

Rankings: No. 81-ranked outside linebacker

Ford was another late addition to the 2020 class, signing on the last day of the early period despite not receiving an offer until that day. The former defensive staff loved Ford, and he played in more games than a few higher recruited prospects at linebacker. He played in 10 games, recording 14 tackles.