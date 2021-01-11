The Dotted Line: Seven 2022 prospects from California offered by Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian is wearing two hats on Monday. He’s already been named the next head coach of Texas. Monday night, he’ll be the offensive coordinator at Alabama for the last time.

Sarkisian won’t get a chance to win a game in Austin until the fall. But he can start racking up recruiting wins as soon as he steps on campus Tuesday.

Sarkisian is a California native. Recruiting the state of Texas will be vitally important, but his roots to California is a reason for UT fans to know some of the top targets on the West Coast. Alabama had offered seven Californians in the 2022 class prior to Sarkisian taking the job at Texas. A few of those players already held an offer from the Longhorns, too:

Maalik Murphy, QB, Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra

FYI: 6-4, 215; five star; No. 2-ranked pro-style quarterback

Texas offer: Yes

Texans fans know of 2022 in-state quarterbacks. The Longhorns once held a commitment from five-star Quinn Ewers, who is now pledged to Ohio State. Austin Westlake's Cade Klubnik and Cypress Bridgeland's Conner Weigman also hold UT offers. Murphy was offered by Texas and Alabama. The hiring of Sarkisian puts the Longhorns in play for the nation’s second-best pro-style quarterback. Only Ewers ranks above him.

Raleek Brown, RB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

FYI: 5-8, 185; five star; No. 3-ranked running back

Texas offer: Yes

Texas went out of state for a running back in 2020 with Bijan Robinson from Arizona. The state of Texas is loaded with running back talent in the 2022 cycle, but keep an eye on Brown. He already held a Texas offer, but the Longhorns are likely to pursue him even harder under Sarkisian. Brown is a fast, elusive back who is a big-play threat as a rusher, a receiver and a returner.

C.J. Williams, WR, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

FYI: 6-2, 193; four star; No. 4-ranked wide receiver

Texas offer: Yes

Williams holds 47 offers. He’s a big-bodied wide receiver who's heavily considering Alabama. Sarkisian is a big reason why, so Texas could find a way to get a real look from the four-star receiver. Texas offered him previously, but he wasn’t seriously looking at Texas under Herman. The Longhorns will need to fight off Alabama and Ohio State to land him.

Earnest Greene, G, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

FYI: 6-4, 330; four star; No. 2-ranked guard

Texas offer: No

Three in-state guards hold UT offers. If the Longhorns want to explore out-of-state options, Greene is a likely target. He’s the second-ranked guard in the country, trailing Arlington Bowie’s Devon Campbell in national rankings. Like Campbell, Greene is a big, strong interior offensive line prospect who possesses a real mean streak as a blocker. Greene holds 22 offers and plays left and right tackle in high school.

David Bailey, OLB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

FYI: 6-3, 220; four star; No. 7-ranked outside linebacker

Texas offer: No

Bailey is another stud from Mater Dei, a football powerhouse that produces multiple college targets in every cycle. Sarkisian knows the school well and he’ll recruit the program heavily as the head coach at Texas. Bailey is an athletic outside linebacker who excels as a pass rusher. He’s also strong enough to play against the run. Sarkisian offered him while at Alabama. It's likely that Bailey receives a Texas offer shortly after Sarkisian gets full-steam into the 2022 cycle.

Domani Jackson, CB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

FYI: 6-1, 185; five star; No. 1-ranked cornerback

Texas offer: Yes

Jackson is the best cornerback prospect in the country. Sarkisian won’t need to offer him because he already holds a Longhorns offer. Sarkisian was the lead recruiter for Jackson while at Alabama, and the new Texas coach is likely to turn up the recruiting pressure on Jackson over the next month. Michigan, Ohio State and USC are among the favorites for the five-star cornerback. He broke up nine passes in 2019. California didn’t play high school football in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Larry Turner-Gooden, ATH, Playa Del Ray (Calif.) St. Bernard

FYI: 6-0, 179; four star; No. 5-ranked athlete

Texas offer: Yes

Turner-Gooden projects as a wide receiver or safety in college. Texas enjoyed success recruiting athletes under Herman. Turner-Gooden already holds 32 offers, including one from Texas. The Longhorns need an influx of talent at wide receiver and safety, so expect Texas to stay on him throughout the 2022 cycle.