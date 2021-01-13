The Dotted Line: Prospects to watch during the upcoming Texas state championship games

The 2020 season will forever be remembered as a challenge for Texas high school football. It concludes this weekend with four state championship games across the two divisions in Class 5A and Class 6A.

Denton Ryan's Ja’Tavion Sanders, a five-star athlete, is the only Texas recruit from the 2021 class to make a title game. But the four games will be filled with talented prospects that the Longhorns are chasing in the 2021 and 2022 cycles, however. The games can be viewed on Fox Sports Southwest:

Ja’Tavion Sanders, ATH, Denton Ryan (2021)

FYI: 6-3, 220; five stars; No. 1-ranked athlete

Game: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Cedar Park

Sanders signed with the Longhorns during the early period and appears set on Texas despite the coaching change. He's a two-way star for Denton Ryan. When he committed, most thought he was destined for a career as an edge rusher. He was pegged as the logical replacement for Joseph Ossai. Wide receiver is his preferred position, however, and he might end up an offensive weapon with Steve Sarkisian set to call plays in Austin for the foreseeable future. Sanders is a one-man highlight reel due to his spectacular penchant for one-handed grabs.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Southlake Carroll (2022)

FYI: 6-3, 195; five stars; No. 1-ranked pro-style quarterback

Game: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Austin Westlake

Ewers was a one-time Texas pledge who eventually decommitted in favor of Ohio State. The hiring of Sarkisian might put Texas back in play for the five-star junior. Ewers is the state's best quarterback prospect since Garrett Gilbert in 2009. Losing that kind of talent to Ohio State is one of the reasons Tom Herman was fired. Ohio State signed the best player from Texas in 2017 (linebacker Baron Browning), 2019 (wide receiver Garrett Wilson) and 2021 (offensive lineman Donovan Jackson).

Cade Klubnik, QB, Austin Westlake (2022)

FYI: 6-2, 178; four stars; No. 6-ranked pro-style quarterback

Game: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Southlake Carroll

Ewers won’t be the only superstar junior quarterback in the last game of the season. Klubnik, a four-star with a UT offer, is ready to knock off another high-profile Texas quarterback a week removed from beating Dematrius Davis and Galena Park North Shore in the state semifinals. Klubnik was mostly a backup for a Westlake team that claimed the Class 6A Division II state championship in 2019. He’ll be a key if Westlake can claim the Class 6A Division II state title on Saturday.

Bear Alexander, DT, Denton Ryan (2022)

FYI: 6-3, 325; four star; No. 9-ranked defensive tackle

Game: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Cedar Park

Alexander is finally getting to display his immense talent as a junior defensive tackle for a Denton Ryan defense that's loaded with future college players. The big man was the District 8-5A Division II defensive newcomer of the year as a freshman at Terrell. He was forced to play junior varsity as a sophomore following a transfer to Dallas Skyline. He missed the first few games as a junior after transferring to Ryan, but he’s now fully eligible and wreaking havoc on opposing offensive lines thanks to his rare combination of size and athleticism. He’s the only in-state defensive tackle holding an offer from Texas.

Austin Jordan, CB, Denton Ryan (2022)

FYI: 5-11, 185; four star; No. 19-ranked cornerback

Game: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Cedar Park

Jordan can be overlooked on a Ryan defense that includes Billy Bowman Jr. and a host of other elite prospects. Jordan is the best cornerback prospect on the squad and he routinely covers the opponent’s best receiver. He’ll be in for a tough day against a pass-heavy Cedar Park offense. Jordan is a fast, physical cornerback who already holds 19 offers.

Bobby Taylor, CB, Katy (2022)

FYI: 6-1, 180; four star; No. 25-ranked cornerback

Game: 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Cedar Hill

Taylor is a long, rangy cornerback who raised his recruiting stock with a strong junior season for an always impressive Katy defense. His long arms and confidence separate him from other top juniors at his position. Taylor played his freshman year at Houston Heights before moving to Katy as a sophomore. His dad, Bobby, played defensive back at Notre Dame and in the NFL.

Jaden Greathouse, WR, Austin Westlake (2023)

FYI: 6-2, 206

Game: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Southlake Carroll

Greathouse starred for Westlake as a freshman. He’s become the top target for Klubnik as a sophomore. Greathouse plays wide receiver, but recruiting services are listing him as a tight end because of a naturally big frame that could hold more than 230 pounds with ease. He’s an electric receiver with natural ball skills and deceptive speed.

Anthony Hill, ILB, Denton Ryan (2023)

FYI: 6-2, 220

Game: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Cedar Park

Hill is up next for Denton Ryan. He’s made his mark on a defense loaded with future college stars despite being an underclassman. He's a downhill force who's a throwback linebacker due to his ability to stop the run. He’s fast enough to play in space against passing offenses. He’ll be in for a strong test against a quick-paced Cedar Park squad that prefers to spread out opposing defenses.