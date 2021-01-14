The Dotted Line: Texas' potential wide receiver targets in 2022 recruiting cycle

New Texas coach Steve Sarkisian began his tenure with a recruiting victory on Tuesday when 2022 four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield committed. Sarkisian begins his Longhorns tenure with unlimited momentum, especially with offensive targets, thanks to his success as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide rolled past Ohio State on Monday night. That same offense was responsible for three Heisman Trophy finalists, including wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who won the award.

Here are five wide receivers in the 2022 class with Texas offers who Sarkisian should reach out to now that he's on the job full-time:

Evan Stewart, Frisco Liberty

FYI: 6-0, 175; four stars; No. 5-ranked wide receiver

Offers: 34

The state’s top-ranked receiver is Del Valle's Caleb Burton, a five-star prospect who's pledged to Ohio State. If Burton is truly off of Texas’ recruiting board, Stewart becomes the Longhorns' clear-cut top in-state prospect at the position. Texas must outwork Alabama and Oregon to land his commitment, but an existing relationship with Sarkisian should only help the Longhorns. Stewart is already friends with Winfield, which is another bonus for Texas. Stewart has caught 89 passes for 1,670 yards and 16 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

C.J. Williams, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

FYI: 6-2, 193; four stars; No. 4-ranked receiver

Offers: 45

Expect Sarkisian to recruit California like it's a second home base for the Longhorns. Hopefully for Texas fans, the players brought in from the West Coast fare better than players such as De’Gabriel Floyd (quit football), Cameron Rising (transferred to Utah) and Bru McCoy (transferred to USC) did under Tom Herman. Williams is trending toward Texas thanks to the Sarkisian hire. Sarkisian’s son attends the same high school and Sarkisian was recruiting Williams heavily while at Alabama. Williams caught 50 passes for 684 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore. The entire state of California didn’t allow football in 2020.

Brenan Thompson, Spearman

FYI: 5-10, 165; four stars; No. 7-ranked athlete

Offers: 34

Thompson is technically considered an athlete because he could project to the defensive side of the football, but his best upside is probably at slot receiver. Thompson watched the way Sarkisian utilized Smith at Alabama. The two are similarly built and I’d expect Texas to capitalize on the success Sarkisian experienced as the Crimson Tide's play-caller with receivers such as Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Thompson also excels in track. Oklahoma is currently the team to beat for him.

Chris Marshall, Fort Bend Marshall

FYI: 6-3, 185; three stars; No. 62-ranked receiver

Offers: 12

Fort Bend is known as a Texas A&M feeder, but the hiring of Sarkisian could level the playing field, especially if 2020 signee Troy Omeire excels at wide receiver for the Longhorns in 2021. Marshall is a big target who was a basketball player until picking up football as a sophomore. In 2020, which was only his second year playing organized football, he caught 45 passes for 1,009 yards and 18 scores. He’s a big-play threat with incredible body control. He’ll be a four-star talent by the summer.

Nicholas Anderson, Katy

FYI: 6-2, 185; three stars; No. 63-ranked receiver

Offers: 13

Katy always produces offensive talent, but it's usually at running back or offensive line. Anderson is ready to break the mold and modernize the Katy offense. He’ll play for the Tigers in the Class 6A Division II title game against Cedar Hill on Saturday. He comes from an athletic background — his brother, Rodney, is an NFL running back who played at Oklahoma and another brother, Ryder, is a defensive end at Ole Miss.