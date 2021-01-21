The Dotted Line: As signing day looms, four legitimate targets remain for Texas

National signing day is Feb. 3, which is less than two weeks away. Texas changed coaches since the early signing period in December, replacing Tom Herman with Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns signed 18 players in December. Wide receiver Keithron Lee and defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem remain committed. Texas’ current class ranks 17th in the nation and second in the Big 12.

Four targets remain for Sarkisian and his newly formed coaching staff:

LJ Johnson, RB, Houston Cypress Fairbanks

FYI: 5-10, 204; four stars; No. 3-ranked running back

Top offers: Texas A&M, Texas

Johnson is the top-ranked uncommitted prospect on the Fabulous 55. The Cy-Fair product was the top target at running back for the old staff, and he appears to be the preferred running back option by the new staff, too. Texas A&M received a student-led visit this past weekend. The Aggies are in the driver’s seat as a decision looms because of his familiarity with their staff and the impressive offensive line group recently signed by Jimbo Fisher. Johnson wants to enroll early, so he needs to start the spring semester at his college choice within the next two weeks.

Camar Wheaton, RB, Garland Lakeview Centennial

FYI: 5-11, 190; five stars; No. 2-ranked running back

Top offers: Alabama commit

The pressure to land Wheaton heats up if Johnson winds up in College Station. Wheaton, a five-star running back who ranks 10th on the Fab 55, is committed to A&M but he didn’t sign a national letter of intent. That means he's free game for other programs, including Texas. Wheaton is undoubtedly familiar with Sarkisian and a few of the coaches Sarkisian is expected to bring with him from Alabama. Wheaton is a speedster who would bring a different dimension to the Texas backfield.

David Abiara, DE, Mansfield Legacy

FYI: 6-4, 248; four stars; No. 24-ranked strong-side defensive end

Top offers: Oklahoma, Texas

A one-time Notre Dame commit and Fab 55 member, Abiara would be a solid addition to the Texas class this late in the cycle. He's a multiple-time all-district selection who arrived on the recruiting scene after a 15-sack junior season. He recorded 75 tackles, including 21 for loss in 2019. Abiara backed away from his Notre Dame pledge on Dec. 25. The new staff made him a priority upon arriving in Austin and the Longhorns are the safe bet to get his national letter of intent on Feb. 3.

Garfield Lawrence, DE, Tyler Legacy

FYI: 6-4, 240; three stars; No. 49-ranked strong-side defensive end

Top offers: Committed to Kansas

Lawrence improved his recruiting stock with a strong senior season. Unfortunately it came in a year that didn’t allow college coaches to watch games in person. The new Texas staff, specifically defensive line coach Bo Davis, liked Lawrence’s film enough to extend a late offer. Lawrence recorded 48 tackles, including seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss, as a senior. He had four sacks as a junior. He’s currently committed to Kansas, but that didn’t stop the Longhorns from offering on Tuesday.