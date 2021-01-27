The Dotted Line: The status of Texas' incoming, outgoing football transfers

The transfer portal is the hottest club in college football. Texas was not immune to potential losses — in fact, running back Keaontay Ingram announced Tuesday that he's transferring to USC — but the Longhorns have added a pair of transfers to the 2021 squad.

Nine members of Texas’ 2020 squad are in the portal or have already chosen a new destination. Three players have announced intentions to transfer to Texas, including a cornerback who signed during the early signing period in December.

Incoming players

Ray Thorton, outside linebacker, LSU

FYI: 6-3, 225; four stars in 2016; Killeen Shoemaker

Thorton left the state back in the 2016 recruiting class to join LSU, but he never made a real impact with the Tigers. He held seven offers in 2016, picking LSU over the Longhorns, Michigan and Cal. Now he returns to Texas as a possible edge rushing replacement to Joseph Ossai, who has declared for the NFL draft. Thornton was a national top-200 prospect coming out of high school.

Ovie Oghoufo, outside linebacker, Notre Dame

FYI: 6-3, 215; three stars in 201; Farmington, Mich.

Oghoufo signed with Notre Dame in 2018. He grew into an outside linebacker prospect late in his prep career, adding weight as he matured physically. At one time, Oghoufo was listed as a 6-3, 190-pound wide receiver on 247Sports. He ended the recruiting cycle in 2018 as the 35th-ranked outside linebacker prospect and the 11th-best prospect in Michigan. He chose Notre Dame over 17 other offers. Oghoufo entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5.

Darrian Dunn, cornerback, McNeese State

FYI: 6-1, 192; not ranked; Oakdale, La.

The Longhorns need depth in the secondary due to the transfers of cornerbacks Jalen Green and Kenyatta Watson II. Dunn heads to Texas after a strong career at McNeese State. It was the old staff that found him and convinced him to transfer during the early period. The new staff will surely give Dunn a shot to crack the two-deep at cornerback in 2021.

Outgoing players

Ja'Quinden Jackson, quarterback

FYI: 6-2, 232; four stars in 2020; Duncanville

New school: Utah

Jackson was a high school phenom who led Duncanville to two consecutive Class 6A Division I state championship games. He ranked fifth on the 2020 Fabulous 55 and was a consensus four-star talent with a bright future. That future was put on hold in the state semifinals of his senior season when he tore up his knee. The injury required surgery and put him behind fellow 2020 signee Hudson Card. Jackson was never able to build any momentum at Texas. The offensive coordinator he signed with, Tim Beck, was fired before he arrived. Now his head coach was fired, too. Jackson decided to continue his career at Utah.

Keaontay Ingram, running back

FYI: 6-1, 190; four stars in 2018; Carthage

New school: USC

Ingram signed with Texas to much fanfare following a stellar career at Carthage, which included All-American, all-state and two all-district selections. He set a school record with 76 career rushing touchdowns, and he had two 2,000 seasons. In his three-year Texas career, Ingram started 18 career games. A fumble late in the game against TCU in 2020 will unfortunately be the lasting memory of his time in Austin. The emergence of Bijan Robinson was going to equate to less playing time for him.

Reese Moore, offensive tackle

FYI: 6-6, 280; four stars in 2018; Seminole

New school: Undetermined

Moore was part of a 2018 class that looked fantastic on paper, but never panned out to help Texas reestablish itself as a national power. He was a dominant tight end in West Texas who Texas hoped could put on the weight to become a left tackle like Connor Willliams and Samuel Cosmi. Moore simply couldn’t put on that type of weight, and was never able to truly crack the two-deep.

Willie Tyler, guard

FYI: 6-7, 330; three stars in 2019; Racine, Wisc.

New school: Undetermined

Tyler was a late addition to the 2019 class. He transferred in from Western Community College in Iowa, helping it to a 10-1 record and a win in the Graphic Edge Bowl. At Texas, he took a redshirt in 2019 and did not play in 2020.

Ayodele Adeoye, inside linebacker

FYI: 6-1, 235; four stars in 2018 class; IMG Academy

New school: Undetermined

Speed was an issue for Adeoye. He didn’t fit into the Big 12 style of linebacker play. Adeoye is a native of St. Louis who spent his final year of high school at IMG Academy in Florida. He played in four games as a freshman. He earned 10 starts as a sophomore, playing in all 13 games in 2019. He recorded 45 tackles and 2.5 sacks, intercepting one pass. But he was passed up by DeMarvion Overshown in 2020. Adeoye only played in two games last season.

Byron Vaughns, outside linebacker

FYI: 6-3, 215; three stars in 2018; Fort Worth Eastern Hills

New school: Utah State

Vaughns was a wiry, raw edge rusher who never found a consistent role at Texas behind Ossai. The Fort Worth native transferred to Utah State earlier in the month. Vaughns had an eight-tackle performance in 2019 against Kansas, but it was his only real contribution at Texas. He didn’t play in 2018. He appeared in 10 games as a redshirt freshman and was never a part of the 2020 season in a meaningful way.

Jalen Green, cornerback

FYI: 6-0, 185; four stars in 2018; Houston Heights

New school: Mississippi State

Texas' 2018 class was supposed to bring the Longhorns back to DBU status. It never materialized because of the underwhelming careers of players such as Green. The Houston native failed to live up to his four-star hype as a cornerback. Green started in eight of the 30 career games he participated in, including one start in 2020. He performed best as a sophomore in 2019, starting seven games en route to recording 30 tackles and five pass breakups.

Kenyatta Watson II, cornerback

FYI: 6-2, 182; four stars in 2019; Grayson, Ga.

New school: Georgia Tech

Watson was never able to crack the lineup despite Texas’ struggles at cornerback. Older prospects such as Green and Anthony Cook were never replaced by Watson, who signed a year later. He eventually decided to leave the program in search of playing time. Watson grew up just outside of Atlanta, which is where Georgia Tech is located.

Xavion Alford, safety

FYI: 6-0, 190; four stars in 2020; Alvin Shadow Creek

New school: USC

Alford came to Texas, in large part, to play for defensive backs coach Craig Naivar. Naivar was relieved of his duties between the time Alford signed with Texas and when he first put on the Texas uniform. Alford played in four games with the Longhorns.