The Dotted Line: Quinn Ewers, Denver Harris headline the initial 2022 Fabulous 55

Texas is a quarterback factory. Patrick Mahomes. Drew Brees. Kyler Murray. The Lone Star State's next great gunslinger is Quinn Ewers, a five-star from Southlake Carroll who ranks No. 1 on the American-Statesman's initial 2022 Fabulous 55.

As programs across the country put the finishing touches on their 2021 recruiting classes on Wednesday, it's also time to look at next year's top recruits. Ewers, a 6-3, 195-pound junior, is committed to Ohio State, becoming the fourth top prospect in the state since 2017 to choose the Buckeyes, following Kennedale linebacker Baron Browning in 2017, Lake Travis wide receiver Garrett Wilson in 2019 and Houston Bellaire Episcopal offensive lineman Donovan Jackson this year.

Ewers is a former Texas commit. He pledged to the Longhorns last August, only to back away from that commitment on Oct. 28. He was committed to the Buckeyes by Nov. 19.

Ewers led Carroll to the Class 6A Division I state championship game despite battling injuries. He passed for 2,439 yards and 28 touchdowns to five interceptions. He announced his presence on the prep scene in 2019 as a sophomore when he completed 291 of his 402 attempts for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdown passes to only three interceptions.

Galena Park North Shore five-star cornerback Denver Harris checks in at No. 2 on the list. The 6-1, 180-pound corner holds 38 offers and is the third-ranked cornerback in the nation. He’s a top-10 prospect nationally, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Houston Cypress Park outside linebacker Harold Perkins ranks third, while Arlington Bowie interior offensive lineman Devon Campbell is fourth. Del Valle wide receiver Caleb Burton — another top prospect committed to Ohio State commit — rounds out the top five.

The Longhorns added a 2022 commitment from four-star running back Jaydon Blue on Tuesday. The Klein Cain star ranks 13th on the initial Fab 55. He's one of three future Longhorns ranked inside the top 20; Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield is 19th and Port Arthur Memorial cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau is 20th.

Three players on the list are committed to Texas A&M. Katy defensive end Malick Sylla is sixth, and Dickinson teammates Donovan Green and P.J. Williams are 21st and 24th, respectively.

Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik checks in at 15th.