Four-star RB Rueben Owens, projected No. 1 recruit in Texas, commits to Longhorns for 2023

“All gas, no brakes” extends well into 2023, apparently.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian kickstarted the next recruiting class by landing a commitment from El Campo running back Rueben Owens II on Thursday night. The four-star prospect is already considered the state's No. 1 recruit for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ rankings.

He becomes the first commitment for that recruiting cycle, potentially triggering a domino effect for Sarkisian and the Longhorns.

“I have had the opportunity to meet some really great people, for that we are extremely grateful,” Owens tweeted late Thursday. “Of recent I have had the opportunity to build a relationship with Coach B Harris & Drayton, while also getting to understand coach Sark’s offense more & how well I fit into the system. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Texas.”

Brandon Harris, newly hired as UT’s director of recruiting, has already been contacted by the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams about an assistant coaching job, Orangebloods reported. It’s unclear whether he will leave UT for Los Angeles despite just getting to Austin.

But UT running backs coach Stan Drayton doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. Drayton is expected to guide Bijan Robinson through his sophomore season, and the Horns are loading up at the position.

Owens’ commitment highlights the overall swing in sentiment toward UT with Sarkisian as the head coach.

