Aledo’s Bryan Allen Jr., rated nation’s 6th-best safety prospect, commits to Longhorns

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is ending February with a recruiting bang having secured a commitment from Aledo safety Bryan Allen Jr., a four-star prospect once committed to LSU.

Allen’s announcement on Sunday makes him the sixth recruit that’s committed to Texas in February. He’s considered the sixth-best safety recruit in the country for the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Gabe Brooks, 247Sports national recruiting analyst, said Allen compares to Texas ex Brandon Jones in downhill speed and ability to help stop the run.

Allen is the seventh commitment in Texas’ 2022 class, which already leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally. Thus far, it had been mostly offensive driven, but Allen and four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau give the Horns a good start on the defensive side.

Texas also has a commitment from three-star inside linebacker Trevell Johnson from Arlington Martin.

