Texas pauses team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests

Danny Davis
All football activities are on pause after several Texas players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The Longhorns are scheduled to play at Kansas this Saturday, their final regular-season game. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman)

Texas has paused activities for the football team after five members of the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The football program announced on Sunday that COVID-19 tests had come back positive for three players and two staffers. The five unnamed members of the team tested negative this past Friday, so they traveled for UT's 69-31 win at Kansas State the following day. The positive tests occurred on Sunday.

After the results for the positive tests were received, everyone was sent home. More tests will be administered on Monday and again on Tuesday. According to a statement, "a determination and plan for potential return to activities will be made" after the Tuesday tests.

Ahead of Sunday's announcement, Texas had mostly been able to avoid any coronavirus-related misfortunes in its locker room this season. In fact, the only UT athlete who has acknowledged a positive test this fall is volleyball player Morgan O'Brien.

Texas (6-3), ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll, is set to travel to Kansas (0-9) this weekend. This game was originally scheduled for Nov. 21 but was postponed because Kansas could not “meet the (Big 12's) minimum position requirements."