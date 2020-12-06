Source: Citing health, Urban Meyer tells Texas officials he’s not returning to coaching

Urban Meyer, the three-time national championship winner, has informed Texas officials that he is not pursuing another coaching position because of health issues, a university source with knowledge of the situation told the American-Statesman on Sunday night.

However, “no decision” has been made about whether to move on from UT’s current coach Tom Herman, the source said.

Texas officials are still “sorting through” their options, the source said.

Horns247 first reported Meyer’s was leaning toward not pursing the Texas job.

The Longhorns (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) have one game remaining in the regular season. However, the school announced Sunday afternoon that all football activities were being paused after three players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s now unclear whether Saturday’s game against winless Kansas will be played as scheduled, but it will likely be played eventually. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the Statesman two weeks ago that every league game is worth $3.5 million in TV revenue.

If the game cannot be played on Saturday, then Texas-Kansas would likely be played on Dec. 18 or Dec. 19. Herman is likely to be Texas’ coach for that game. The school has never fired a coach of a major sport before the end of the season for wins and losses.

Herman is 31-18 in four seasons at UT. He’s got a 3-0 bowl record but has not won a Big 12 title, played for only one so far (2018) and gone 1-4 against rival Oklahoma.

Herman was Meyer’s offensive coordinator at Ohio State when the Buckeyes won the 2014 national championship. Herman used that as a springboard to a head coaching job at Houston and then eventually to Texas.

Meyer had a 187-32 record over 17 seasons and won national titles at Florida (2006, 2008) and another in Columbus. But he ultimately retired in 2018 in part because a medical condition. Meyer announced he had an arachnoid cyst in his brain that causes severe headaches.

Since leaving the sideline, Meyer has remained in the spotlight on Fox’s Saturday pregame show, where he can make a nice income without the stress of winning and losing.

With Meyer now out of the picture, Texas officials must decide if there’s another coach out there that moves the needle — or stick with Herman. The 2021 recruiting class currently ranks 17th nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and the 2022 class is in limbo.

Herman has three years remaining on a contract that carries a $15-million guaranteed buyout.

Asked Saturday about job speculation, Herman said, “I don't listen to it. I believe what our administration and my boss is telling me.”