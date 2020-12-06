No. 12 Texas A&M 66, No. 25 Texas 61: With Charli Collier contained, UT comes up short

Following his fourth game with the Longhorns, Texas basketball coach Vic Schaefer revealed something about himself.

Schaefer opened his postgame press conference on Sunday night — a postgame press conference for a 66-61 loss to Texas A&M — by stating that "you guys are going to find out real quick I hate losing more than I like winning. I can't stand to lose and I don't like losing the way we lost tonight."

The loss was Schaefer's first with the Longhorns. It was dealt by a Texas A&M team that is ranked 12th nationally. UT was the No. 25 team in the Associated Press' poll this week.

"We'll be fine if this time next Sunday we're better and we're executing better, we're making shots and we're doing things better. Then we're OK," Schaefer said. "If we don't learn from tonight, we've got issues."

Texas had opened this season with a 90-51 rout of SMU. It then blew by North Texas in a 106-69 triumph. Louisiana Tech? Texas jotted an 84-57 win over the Lady Techsters into its ledger on Wednesday.

Any excitement over UT's strong start, though, should have been tempered by the strength of the Longhorns' schedule. Those three teams combined for a 40-50 record during the 2019-20 season.

Texas A&M was the measuring stick for the Longhorns. The only ranked team on UT's non-conference schedule, Texas A&M was 3-0 with a win over a DePaul program that was listed five spots above Texas in the AP's poll.

After shooting 3-for-16 from the field in the first quarter on Sunday, Texas found itself facing an early 21-11 deficit. Texas trimmed the Aggies' lead to six points by halftime. A 3-point play by Joanne Allen-Taylor later tied the game in the third quarter.

Texas A&M eventually ended the third quarter with a 51-49 lead. UT managed to keep the score close despite the Aggies' defensive shutdown of Charli Collier.

A 6-5 forward for Texas, Collier played the entire quarter but did not record a field goal attempt. Running a zone defense, Texas A&M bodied Collier up in the paint with the 6-4 Ciera Johnson and the 6-2 N’dea Jones was often nearby to help.

Collier entered the game averaging 30.3 points per game. She made just three free throws in the third quarter.

"From here on out, I'm going to be their main focus," Collier said. "I've got to expect that from here on out. Probably got to figure out a different way to get other shots in our offense for me or figure out a way for my other teammates to get better shots."

Collier was limited to just a jumper in the fourth quarter. She played all 40 minutes on Sunday and led Texas with her 14 points and 12 rebounds.

"For Charli, the lesson is that's how it's going to be until our guards figure out how to do what I want them to do and take the shots I want them to take," Schaefer said. "I'm not interested in going 7-for-24 from the 3-point line. That's what we did. We settled."

Audrey Warren twice gave Texas the lead in the fourth quarter. The Longhorns, though, were only up on the Aggies for a total of 95 seconds.

Texas A&M responded to a Warren 3-pointer that gave UT its first lead of the evening with a 12-2 run. The Longhorns clawed back within two points with 1:55 remaining. The Aggie, however, used free throws to put away the game and a charge call on Celeste Taylor in the waning seconds ended the Longhorns' shot at a comeback.

"I think the biggest thing that we're going to learn from this loss is that we can't start anymore game like we started today," Warren said. "We need to come out more intense, ready to defend and execute our offense."

Warren added 13 points for Texas. Allen-Taylor scored seven of her 12 points in the third quarter.

Texas A&M also penciled three double-digit scores into its box score. Aaliyah Wilson scored a game-high 17 points. Jones added 16 points and Jordan Nixon had an 11-point night.

Tip-ins: Texas forced 18 turnovers but recorded all seven of its steals in the second half. ... Up next for Texas is a home game against Idaho (2-0) on Wednesday afternoon. ... UT freshman forward DeYona Gaston recorded the first start of her career on Sunday. ... UT holds a 62-24 lead in the all-time series with Texas A&M. The two teams had last played in 2014.