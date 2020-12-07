Matt Coleman named Big 12 men’s basketball player of the week

Matt Coleman III was smooth as ice in grabbing this week’s Big 12 men’s basketball player of the week award.

Coleman won the weekly honor after averaging 16.3 points in four games over seven days. He led the Longhorns to the Maui Invitational championship and hit the game-winning bucket with 0.1 second left to beat No. 14 North Carolina.

Coleman was named the Maui tournament MVP after hitting 18 of 36 shots (50%) and averaging 16 points in three games in Asheville, N.C. He was also 7-for-17 from 3-point range and had five assists per game.

In Texas’ five games this season, Coleman leads the team in scoring (16.4), assists (4.6), steals (six) and minutes played (36.3).

Texas returns to action Wednesday by hosting Texas State at the Erwin Center.

