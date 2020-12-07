Texas moves up to No. 13 in AP Top 25, setting new high under Shaka Smart

After winning the Maui Invitational, Texas climbed to No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll, grabbing the program’s highest ranking under sixth-year coach Shaka Smart.

Texas is actually tied with Wisconsin at the No. 13 position as the rankings are based on media votes.

The Longhorns have spent time in the AP poll in four of the last five seasons but never got any higher than 17th. This season, Texas was 17th last week heading into the tournament at Asheville, N.C., and beat Davidson, Indiana and North Carolina.

Texas (4-1) lost its first game of the season Sunday against Villanova, but that pushed coach Jay Wright’s club into the top 10. Villanova is No. 9 in the updated poll released Monday.

Texas will host Texas State on Wednesday at the Erwin Center and then start Big 12 play Sunday with a high-profile matchup at No. 2 Baylor.

