Texas football activities remain paused Tuesday due to COVID-19 protocols

Brian Davis

Hookem

All Texas football activities remained paused Tuesday due to the school’s COVID-19 protocols, the school announced.

It’s unclear whether practice will resume Wednesday, and there has been no confirmation yet that Saturday’s game at Kansas will be played as scheduled.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and as Texas football continues its COVID-19 testing procedures while closely following all of the medical team’s health and safety protocols, all team activities will remain paused on Tuesday,” the school said in a statement.

The Longhorns announced Sunday that all team activities would be paused after three players and two staffers tested positive. This was after they had tested negative on Friday and were allowed to travel to Manhattan, Kan., for the Kansas State game.

It’s expected that the regular-season finale will be played at some point, even if the game is pushed back another week. Texas and Kansas could play on either Dec. 18 or Dec. 19, a source told the American-Statesman.

Each Big 12 game is worth approximately $3.5 million in television revenue. So it’s to the Big 12, Texas' and Kansas’ financial benefit to play the game, even though it has no impact on the Big 12 championship race. The Big 12 title game is scheduled to be played Dec. 19 in Arlington.

Kerstetter surgery: Texas offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter underwent successful surgery Monday to repair his dislocated left foot injury suffered against Kansas State, a team spokesman said.

Kerstetter was taken to the hospital during the second half but returned in time for the postgame celebration. He flew home with the team. Kersetter, a senior, is expected to miss the rest of the season.