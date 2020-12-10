Texas S Chris Brown opting out, ready to flex for NFL scouts

Texas safety Chris Brown is ready to flex for NFL scouts.

The senior captain announced late Thursday he’s opting out of UT’s bowl game and will start preparing for the NFL draft. He logged 107 tackles, broke up nine passes and had three interceptions during his UT career, often times flexing his biceps after big plays along the way.

The Longhorns’ regular season came to an abrupt end Thursday when the finale against Kansas was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

“After thorough conversation with both my family and coaches, it was a conclusion we came to that we know is in the best interest of my future,” Brown said in a statement. “My experience at Texas has definitely been a rollercoaster, but it’s a ride that has meant everything to me because throughout this process I’ve grown.

“I’ve grown as a student, an athlete, a teammate, and most importantly, as a man,” Brown added. “I’m extremely grateful for all of the teachable experiences I’ve had along the way and have learned from, and my time here is something I’m always going to remember and cherish.”

The fifth-year senior thanked former UT coach Charlie Strong for signing him along with current coaches Tom Herman and defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

“I also want to thank my teammates — my brothers,” Brown said. “The only way I can describe our bond is incredible. It’s been an incredible five years, and it’s something that’s going to last forever.”

Thanking coaches and teammates is typical in these kinds of statements. But the Houston native made special mention of his parents.

“I KNOW I’ve made them proud and can keep making them proud as I enter this next chapter,” Brown said. “Longhorn Nation, I appreciate you all and please know that I’m going to be a Longhorn for life.”

