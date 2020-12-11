Men’s preview: No. 13 Texas at No. 2 Baylor

No. 13 Texas vs. No. 2 Baylor

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Ferrell Center (capacity 10,284)

TV/radio: ESPN/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 163-93. Baylor coach Scott Drew has made serious inroads, though; the Bears have won nine of the last 10.

About the Longhorns: No hype needed for this one, Coleman said. Both games were competitive last season, but the Bears pulled away down the stretch. “We have everybody coming back, as they do as well,” the senior said. ... Kai Jones may be a difference maker this season. The sophomore is on a sizzling 22-for-27 shooting spree, which includes four 3-pointers, coming off the bench. He’d be a starter anywhere else. Jones said Smart considers him a starter but only five can play. “So once I heard that, I was fine,” Jones said. “I was just willing to accept the rule and earn whatever minutes I can earn and make the most of the minutes when I get out there.”

About the Bears: Drew’s season got off to a rough start when he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to go into self-isolation himself. Then, Baylor’s game against No. 1 Gonzaga had to be scrapped less than two hours before tipoff because of protocols. They’re trying to reschedule. ... In the games the Bears have played, the team looks good. Baylor beat No. 5 Illinois 82-69 in the Jimmy V Classic. ... Bench players got some good action in Wednesday’s home opener against Stephen F. Austin. Adam Flagler and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua both logged more than 21 minutes and finished in double figures. ... Butler and Teague are still Baylor's old steady hands, and both take most of the shots. ... Early this season, Baylor ranks sixth nationally in 3-point shooting (.468).

