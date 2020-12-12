Texas-Baylor basketball postponed for COVID-19 protocols

Sunday’s Texas-Baylor men’s basketball game has been postponed, the Big 12 announced Saturday. Baylor is stopping all team activities in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled to be the Big 12 opener for both teams. Now, it will be rescheduled at a later date, the league announced.

“This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said in a statement.

“The Big 12 conference prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date,” Drew added. “Our program will return to competition as soon as we can do so safely.”

No. 13 Texas’ next scheduled game is Wednesday at home against Sam Houston State. UT is then scheduled to host Oklahoma State at the Erwin Center on Dec. 20.

