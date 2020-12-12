Texas DT Ta’Quon Graham opting out, will start preparing for NFL draft

Texas senior defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham will opt out of the Longhorns’ upcoming bowl game and start preparing for the NFL draft, the school announced Saturday.

Graham becomes the fourth team captain that has opted out of UT activities, following offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi, safety Caden Sterns and safety Chris Brown. Graham had 72 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks during his UT career.

The Temple native played most of his career at defensive end but moved inside to tackle this year under first-year defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

“With the regular season officially over, I feel it’s time to say my goodbyes and start to prepare for the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine as the next steps in fulfilling my dream of playing in the NFL,” Graham said in a statement.

“I will always hold my hand high, while extending my index and pinky fingers to form the most recognizable college symbol in the world,” he added.

Texas was scheduled to play one more regular-season game against Kansas. But that game was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. The Longhorns have since shut down football operations because of an outbreak among players and staff members.

Texas’ bowl destination is not likely to be known until after the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 19.

