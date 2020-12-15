Men’s preview: No. 11 Texas vs. Sam Houston State

No. 11 Texas vs. Sam Houston State

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Erwin Center (limited capacity 3,100)

TV/radio: Longhorn Network/104.9 The Horn

About the series: Texas leads 14-2. The teams haven’t played since the Longhorns won 65-37 on Nov. 27, 2012.

About the Longhorns: Smart’s team was scheduled to play its Big 12 opener on Sunday against No. 2 Baylor, but that game was postponed after the Bears could not meet the minimum player threshold under conference COVID-19 protocols. The league requires each team to have at least six healthy players. “All we can do is do our best to stay safe, continue to practice and improve, focus on the growth of our of our players, the growth of our team, and the next time we do get an opportunity to play put our best foot forward,” Smart said. ... The Horns were expecting to get F Brock Cunningham (chest contusion) back this past weekend. He is already practicing again. However, G Jase Febres (knee) is still out. His return is still unclear.

About the Bearkats: COVID-19 scheduling forced Sam Houston State to play LSU at 11 a.m. Monday in Baton Rouge, La. The Tigers cruised to an 88-66 non-conference win even though LSU coach Will Wade tested positive and missed the game. ... The Bearkats have nine new players this season, drawing players from California, Illinois, Alabama and Florida. Ironically, it’s been Nutall, a junior from Bryan, who has been the most consistent offensive threat. He led the team in scoring last season (15.4) and is doing it again. Nutall is a career 34.4% shooting from 3-point range. ... Ikpe was a strong scorer during his days at Blinn College. He averaged 17.3 points and 10.4 rebounds in junior college before transferring to Sam Houston State.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or @BDavisAAS.