Report: Texas freshman QB Ja’Quinden Jackson in NCAA transfer portal

Texas freshman quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson has put his name in the transfer portal, according to Rivals.

Jackson, a dynamite athlete from Duncanville, spent this season rehabilitating a knee injury suffered during his high school team’s playoff run. He was ranked the nation’s 55th-best overall athlete in the 2020 recruiting class and was fifth on the American-Statesman’s Fab 55 list.

Jackson completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions during his high school senior season. He ran for 1,030 yards and scored 16 touchdowns on the ground as well.

Jackson might become Exhibit A for athletes who might think twice before signing early. He signed with UT in mid-December last year, then the Longhorns hired a new offensive coordinator by month’s end.

The early national signing period for the 2021 class begins Wednesday.

Speaking of 2021, the Longhorns would now have sophomore Casey Thompson and freshman Hudson Card competing for the spot. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has not closed the door on returning, as allowed by adjusted NCAA rules during the pandemic. However, few inside the program believe Ehlinger will return.

By putting his name into the portal, Jackson is not guaranteed to leave. Texas coach Tom Herman has had remarkable success talking players into stayin

Briefly: Texas doctors and medical staff cleared the football team to reopen the workout facilities and start bowl practice this week. The Horns stopped all team activities last week when 51 people either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in contract tracing.

The Longhorns could play in a bowl game as early as Dec. 29, however the final bowl game has not been determined.

