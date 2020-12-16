Bohls: Herman, Longhorns begin preparations for bowl game and maybe more

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

1. Hold, please. The Texas football team was cleared to resume practices Tuesday after being on pause with 51 players, coaches and/or staff testing positive for COVID-19 or in contact tracing and having its regular-season finale against Kansas canceled. There’s the tiniest of loopholes that might allow the 6-3 Longhorns to play for the Big 12 championship for the second time in three seasons. If either Iowa State or Oklahoma cannot meet the necessary medical protocols and be healthy enough to play Saturday in Arlington, then Texas, as the third-place team, would substitute as a replacement — maybe as late as Friday. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told me Tuesday there is no cutoff date for determining the two teams and said Texas “would be notified as soon as one of the teams informed us of the inability to participate.” That puts Tom Herman in a tricky position of preparing for a bowl game — likely the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Fla. — but also the Cyclones or Sooners just in case. Assuming he does get into the weeds in such a hypothetical game plan, we’d suggest Texas work hard on pass protection (six sacks allowed to OU) and two-point conversions (sigh) as well as tight end coverage (200 yards by Charlie Kolar and his backup). It's not really fair to put Texas in such a weird position, but the Longhorns would so love a chance to somehow play for a title in this of all seasons that they'd probably drive up Saturday morning for the 11 a.m. kickoff. An Iowa State spokesman said the Cyclones are healthy. Didn't hear back from OU. I can't imagine either bailing on this game. … No official word on Texas' bowl destination but I’d bet on the Cheez-It against Miami or — if Clemson loses to Notre Dame and falls down to a New Year’s Six bowl in the Orange — North Carolina, which I understand has a young, up-and-coming head coach. That’d be fun.

2. On the rise. Texas golfer Kaitlyn Papp showed off her game in a big way, finishing in the top 10 Monday at the U.S. Women’s Open as the low amateur with a terrific performance of 3-over par 287 to guarantee herself a spot in next year’s Open. The UT senior, who has already been accepted to grad school in Austin, looked calm throughout and contended for a major title and was just two shots back with nine holes to go in the final round before finishing ninth. "I'm not surprised. She's really been playing good golf," her college coach, Ryan Murphy, told me. "The eventual winner through 11 holes Monday was at even par for the tournament, and Kaitlyn was too. So a positive takeaway is she was only eight holes away from winning a U.S. Open. And that's going to happen for her." Papp hasn't told Murphy she's turning pro, so he's planning on her returning in the spring. “My initial goal was to just make the cut,” Papp said, “so I’m just thrilled to be in (the top 10).” ... Murphy has a loaded team, including talented freshman Bentley Cotton, but has had to reduce the schedule to mostly in-state competition because of the pandemic, canceling trips to tournaments in Los Angeles, Georgia and South Carolina.

3. Aggies have hope. Not that surprised to see some computer models putting potential Pac-12 champion USC ahead of Texas A&M in the CFP chase if there are some upsets this weekend, but I don't agree with it. “What you do in postseason depends on what you do in-season,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said. “In-season is not over. We’ll discuss that when we’re done.” ... Said sophomore offensive guard Kenyon Green, who is a very legit All-America candidate this season, “The playoffs will come with us dominating each week like we should.” And the Aggies should against a bad Tennessee team.

4. Second Joseph Ossai. Texas has lamented some future recruiting defections, and the 2021 recruiting class that signs Wednesday is ranked just 17th nationally and second in the Big 12. "The recruiting cycle for Texas mirrored the 2020 season in numerous ways," American-Statesman recruiting guru Mike Craven says, "Namely, by failing to reach expectations. Texas should sign a top 10 class every cycle, and that would’ve been the case had Texas taken care of business in a down year for the Big 12. The speculation surrounding the job security of Tom Herman doesn’t help." The clear star of the class is Ja’Tavion Sanders, a versatile five-star from Denton Ryan who, Craven projects, "can be the replacement for Joseph Ossai or vie to become a true No. 1 target at wide receiver." Craven is high on Austin High quarterback Charles Wright, who is "the right fit for a Mike Yurcich offense."

5. Bye, Baylor. Charlie Brewer should be a welcome addition to Longhorns if either party is interested, but the former Baylor star probably will have better offers than Texas, which could be a middle-tier preseason Big 12 pick next fall. A source close to Brewer tells me he doesn't think the Longhorns are in the picture. Brewer is a damn good quarterback, productive as a top 10 quarterback on a national level and a finished product. Texas chose not to recruit him out of Lake Travis because it already had Westlake’s Sam Ehlinger in hand. But Tom Herman desperately needs a Big 12 championship or, at the very minimum, a conference title game appearance in 2021 to survive, and I’m not sure he gets there with a quarterback like Casey Thompson or Hudson Card, neither of which has ever taken a meaningful snap in college, an almost brand new offensive line and a defense that will be without seven starters, including Ossai.

6. Nickname neutered. I understand why the Cleveland Indians are making the change, but I’ve never totally understood why Native Americans are totally opposed to the use of Indians as a mascot name. Again, no team has ever chosen a name to denigrate or humiliate a class of people but instead wants to draw upon the best qualities of that group it chooses to honor. I can’t completely grasp why the Braves are an insulting nickname. The Tomahawk Chop? Totally different as an offensive gesture. The Redskins is a derogatory term on the face and needed to be changed. I get that. But the Seminoles tribe in Florida, as I understand it, supports the continued use of its name by Florida State. I applaud Cleveland for being willing to accommodate the wishes of those who are offended by the use of Indians.

7. Sad farewell. A sad goodbye to Jean Wortham, a wonderful, sassy, high-spirited lady who was a superb tennis player and had a wicked, sarcastic sense of humor, usually at my expense when we volunteered together at Foundation for the Homeless breakfasts. She was a nurse who once worked for Michael DeBakey and was fiercely competitive in sports, bridge and 42. She died last week, depriving Baylor of one of its most ardent fans and a true friend.

8. Scattershooting. While wondering whatever happened to Tony Hills, the blue-chip tight end prospect who overcame reconstructive surgery to letter on the 2005 national championship team and become a two-year starting offensive tackle and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of his 11 NFL teams over eight seasons.

9. On the couch. So wanted “Dreamland” to be a real good flick, but just didn’t find the Netflix movie starring Margot Robbie as a bank robber on the lam all that compelling. Bonnie and Clyde, it wasn't. Gave it five ducks.

10. Crazy prediction: Since I picked LSU in August to have a losing season, I’ll stay crazy and say either Florida will upset Alabama or Northwestern will knock off Ohio State.