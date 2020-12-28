Golden's nuggets: Is the Alamo Bowl Sam Ehlinger's last game?

Texas QB Sam Ehllinger hasn't announced if the upcoming Alamo Bowl will be his final game at Texas.

He has the option of returning for another season, per the NCAA's COVID provision.

Why hasn't Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger just come out and announced that the Alamo Bowl will be his last game?

Could it be because he's really seriously considering coming back for a fifth year behind center?

There's smoke here, and methinks a fire is on the horizon.

If Ehlinger returns, it won’t be for camaraderie and the love of college ball, but because he believes he can vastly improve his NFL stock and avoid being in a draft class that will include quarterbacks like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Florida’s Kyle Trask, BYU’s Zach Wilson and Alabama’s Mac Jones.

In Monday’s media availability, coach Tom Herman said he had not spoken with Ehlinger about his decision.

“I know this game is really important to him, and I don’t think he wanted to be distracted by any of that decision-making process,” Herman said. “I don’t want to speak for him, but I’m sure that it’s something we will talk about after the game.”

Ehlinger isn’t a hot NFL prospect, but anyone with a brain can see that he owns so many of the intangibles that go along with being successful at the position: high character, work ethic and a thirst to learn. With that said, there's a tendency to dismiss the sizable gap between college and the pros. One only need look at the professional career of UT legend Colt McCoy, a third-round pick who rewrote the record books here but has spent most of his 11-season pro career as a backup.

After starting 24 games his first three seasons in Cleveland, McCoy has started only six times over the past eight years. He dominated the college competition while going 45-8 at Texas with 112 touchdowns and only 44 interceptions, but he's 8-22 in the pros with 30 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

Ehlinger has had a solid career, but he would be the first to admit that he is no Colt McCoy. That doesn’t mean that in the right situation he could not put together a career like McCoy, who has pocketed nearly $20 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac, despite appearing in only 44 games. That’s $454,000 per appearance, if you’re scoring at home.

Sam was coy when asked about his chances of coming back after what turned out to be the regular-season finale against Iowa State, choosing to reflect on the relationships he has made and his college experiences — both good and bad.

The Tim Tebow comparisons from scouts are fine except that Ehlinger is much more capable in the passing department, albeit not accomplished enough to get him into the first three rounds. He missed on too many routine throws this season and wasn’t great on the deep attempts.

His 58.8% rate on completions should have been much higher given Texas’ offensive philosophy, which is more West Coast than vertical. By comparison, Vince Young completed 65.2% of his passes his final year and McCoy completed a blistering 70.6%. A more fair comparison would be to Tebow, who completed 67.8% in 2009, though he wasn’t thought to be an accomplished passer coming out.

If Ehlinger decides to return — he has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, for what that's worth — his first call should be to center Derek Kerstetter, who had his senior season upended because of an injury. Kerstetter manning an offensive line that will be without the departed Samuel Cosmi would be a nice incentive to return.

So in the words of the Clash: should he stay or should he go?

Longhorn Nation will obviously be split on the issue, especially those fans who are ready to see what Casey Thompson and Hudson Card can do.

If my name is Tom Herman and I look at what I have coming back in 2021, having No. 11 there will allow me to develop my younger talent at other positions knowing I’m set for at least one more season at the most important spot on the field.

Red-hot rifle: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has taken a lot of heat for placing a franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott when the two parties were unable to agree on a contract extension in the offseason, but he should get raves for bringing in veteran Andy Dalton.

Less than a month after Washington linebacker Jon Bostic rocked his world with a dirty, concussive hit, Dalton has Dallas in full revival mode with three straight wins that have put the Pokes on the doorstep of a playoff berth and an unlikely NFC East title.

Dalton played his best game in years against the overmatched Philadelphia Eagles in the regular-season home finale with 377 yards and three touchdowns, earning him a game ball in the locker room.

Dallas still must win on the road against the New York Giants in the regular-season finale and have the Eagles hold serve at home against Washington to make the postseason and host a playoff game.

In addition to getting an opportunity for a first playoff win, Dalton would receive a $1 million bonus for making the postseason.

That didn’t seem possible just a few weeks ago, but credit embattled coach Mike McCarthy and the Red Rifle for making things interesting in Big D.