WATCH: Longhorn Confidential: Emotional Shaka talks COVID, Baylor

Texas hosts Baylor at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Texas Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart will be back on the sideline for Tuesday's game against the No. 2 Baylor Bears. Smart announced over a week ago that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He missed the loss to Oklahoma.
  • Texas enters the game at 11-3 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play.
  • The guys discuss Shaka's emotional responses to questions about his COVID diagnosis.
  • Baylor enters the game at 16-0 and 8-0 in conference.

An emotional Texas coach Shaka Smart met with the media for the first time in nearly two weeks Monday and opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis and Tuesday’s showdown with unbeaten No. 2 Baylor.

Statesman writers Brian Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden discuss Smart’s mindset entering the biggest game of the season on a special basketball edition of the Longhorn Confidential podcast.