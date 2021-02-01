WATCH: Longhorn Confidential: Emotional Shaka talks COVID, Baylor

Texas enters the game at 11-3 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play.

The guys discuss Shaka's emotional responses to questions about his COVID diagnosis.

Baylor enters the game at 16-0 and 8-0 in conference.

An emotional Texas coach Shaka Smart met with the media for the first time in nearly two weeks Monday and opened up about his COVID-19 diagnosis and Tuesday’s showdown with unbeaten No. 2 Baylor.

Statesman writers Brian Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden discuss Smart’s mindset entering the biggest game of the season on a special basketball edition of the Longhorn Confidential podcast.