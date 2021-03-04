On Second Thought Ep. 211: "The Eyes" debate reignites; ESPN's Fran Fraschilla on Texas' tourney chances

In this week's On Second Thought podcast, hosts Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden give their take on how the Texas administration has handled the latest “Eyes of Texas” controversy which centers around published angry emails sent to the university and claims from former Longhorn Caden Sterns that donors have threatened to prevent him and other players them from getting jobs in the state because of their stance against the song.

Also, with Texas basketball winning only four of their last nine games with the Big 12 tournament right around the corner, ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla stops in to explain what will have to happen for the Horns to regain some momentum before the NCAAs.