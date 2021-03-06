Softball marathon: Longhorns beat LSU in game that stretches past 20 hours

American-Statesman Staff

Taylor Ellsworth's two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning Saturday broke a tie and helped Texas to an 8-5 win over LSU in a softball game that took more than 20 hours to complete because of an overnight rain delay.

The Longhorns improved to 10-0 and dropped the Tigers to 11-6.

Shannon Rhodes' home run kicked off a four-run rally in the third that put the Longhorns up 4-1. Colleen Sullivan's two-run double and Jordyn Whitaker's sacrifice fly accounted for the other runs.

Alyssa Washington homered in the sixth to boost the gap to 5-1. But in the bottom half, LSU tied it up with a rally highlighted by homers from Taylor Tidwell and Ali Newland.

That set the stage for the Ellsworth's big hit. Janae Jefferson's infield single brought Ellsworth home with the final run.

Graduate transfer Molly Jacobsen (4-0) got the victory in the circle, allowing one unearned run on two hits with four strikeouts over 1 1/3 innings.