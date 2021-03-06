Listen to Austin 360 Radio
Longhorns' soccer victory is 250th for coach Angela Kelly

American-Statesman Staff
Texas' Julia Grosso, seen in previous action, had one of the Longhorns' four goals Friday against Texas State.

Coach Angela Kelly earned her 250th career victory as Texas rolled to a 4-0 win over Texas State on Friday night at Myers Stadium.

Kelly is 250-145-40 overall in her 21-year career.

Freshman midfielder Lexi Missimo scored on a penalty kick and added two assists in her college debut.

Junior Julia Grosso and senior Haley Berg scored their team-leading third goals of the season, and junior Mackenzie McFarland got her first.

Savannah Madden had the clean sheet in goal for Texas.