Longhorns' soccer victory is 250th for coach Angela Kelly

American-Statesman Staff

Coach Angela Kelly earned her 250th career victory as Texas rolled to a 4-0 win over Texas State on Friday night at Myers Stadium.

Kelly is 250-145-40 overall in her 21-year career.

Freshman midfielder Lexi Missimo scored on a penalty kick and added two assists in her college debut.

Junior Julia Grosso and senior Haley Berg scored their team-leading third goals of the season, and junior Mackenzie McFarland got her first.

Savannah Madden had the clean sheet in goal for Texas.