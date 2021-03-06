Madden strikes out 14 as Longhorns blank Houston Cougars

American-Statesman Staff

Ty Madden is looking exactly like the ace Texas hoped he would be this season.

The Longhorns sophomore struck out 14 in a complete-game shutout as UT beat host Houston 1-0 Friday night.

His career high in strikeouts topped the 11 he racked up in his last outing, an 11-1 win over BYU the previous Friday. His complete-game shutout was the first by a Texas pitcher since Nolan Kingham beat Kansas State 2-0 in 2017.

Madden was rocked in the season opener, giving up four runs (three earned) in an 8-3 loss to Mississippi State. But he has been brilliant since then and has boosted his record to 2-1.

The latest victory helped the Longhorns improve to 6-4. Their only run came on a bases-loaded walk to Trey Faltine that brought in Mike Antico in the eighth inning. Cougars reliever Derrick Cherry walked four in the inning to surrender the run.

Madden struck out the side in the fifth inning, fanned at least one in every inning and struck out multiple batters in four innings. All but two of his 14 strikeouts were swinging.