Longhorns take series against Houston on strong outing from Kubichek

American-Statesman Staff

A four-run first inning and a strong outing by Kolby Kubichek helped the Texas Longhorns take the weekend series with an 8-2 win over the Houston Cougars on the road Sunday.

Texas lost 3-2 in 11 innings Saturday after taking the series opener 1-0 Friday on the strength of Ty Madden's 14-strikeout gem.

Kubichek struck out nine batters in six innings on the way to Sunday's win, improving his record to 2-1 on the season. He gave up two runs on five hits and walked two.

Opposing starter Cameron Prayer didn't even last an inning as he allowed four runs, only one earned, on one hit while walking four.

Trey Faltine went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Texas offense. Austin Todd also had two hits, scored a run and drove in another. Eric Kennedy drew three walks and scored a run.

Cam Williams and Zach Zubia each scored a run and had an RBI.

Jared Southard and Cole Quintanilla didn't allow a hit in the final three innings of relief.

After Houston scored a run in consecutive innings to cut the lead, Texas struck back with three runs in the fourth to make it 7-2. The Cougars failed to add any runs after that and Faltine hit his homer in top of the ninth.

Following an 0-3 start, the Longhorns have now won seven of their last nine games.

The Longhorns next face Sam Houston State for a Tuesday contest before taking on South Carolina at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the weekend series.