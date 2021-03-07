Texas women beat TCU, Collier declares for WNBA draft

American-Statesman Staff

The Texas women's basketball team ended the regular season with a 69-60 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday in Fort Worth.

Charli Collier and Audrey Warren led the Longhorns with 18 points each as four members of the Texas squad reach double figures in scoring. Collier added 13 rebounds to lead the team and is second in Division I with 17 double-doubles. Warren had a career-high 12 boards.

Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 13 on 5-of-7 shooting while Celeste Taylor added 12, helped by a pair of 3-pointers.

Texas moves to 17-8 overall and 11-7 in the Big 12. TCU dropped to 9-14 (4-14).

Lauren Heard led all scorers with 28 points as she grabbed 10 rebounds and made six steals to lead TCU. Only one other Horned Frog reached double digits in scoring, however. Tavy Diggs scored 16 with the next-highest scorer, Michelle Berry, only chipping in five.

Texas opened the game up early, leading 21-10 after the first quarter. They built a 16-point lead by halftime and added two more points to their cushion after three frames.

The Longhorns shot 48% from the field, including 42% from 3-point range. TCU managed to hit 43% of its shots, but hit on just 14% from downtown. Texas also outrebounded the Horned Frogs 40-22.

The Horned Frogs outscored Texas by nine in the final period, even coming to within five points late, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.

Collier made some other news Sunday, announcing that she would skip her senior season and enter the WNBA Draft this spring. She seeks to become the 13th Longhorn to be selected in the draft.

The Mont Belvieu native is averaging 20.9 points per game to go with 12.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Collier is the only player in the country averaging more than 20 points while averaging more than 12 rebounds this season.

She's a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the nation's top center, and a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor. She's also on the Wooden Award National Ballot.

Collier is projected to be one of the top overall picks in the draft. She would be the first Longhorn since 2018 to be selected in the first round. Ariel Atkins went No. 7 overall to the Washington Mystics that year.

Up next for Texas is the Big 12 tournament, set to begin Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.