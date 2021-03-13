Longhorns' home run barrage sinks Tarleton State in softball

American-Statesman Staff

A nine-run fourth inning helped the Longhorns take their third victory in a row over Tarleton State 21-5 in five innings Saturday. UT beat the Texans 9-1 in six innings and 11-2 in five Friday.

It was the fourth win in a row overall for Texas (14-2), which also beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday.

The Longhorns scored seven runs in the second, including two-run homers by Shannon Rhodes and Mary Iakopo. They added five in the third, including Janae Jefferson's two-run shot. The big fourth was highlighted by three-run blasts from Brianna Cantu and McKenzie Parker.

Ryleigh White (4-1) got the victory in the circle, though she gave up a grand slam to Miranda Pruitt. Ariana Adams finished up with two shutout innings.